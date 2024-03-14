I-70 closed in Colorado as another March snowstorm hits Denver

Another mid-March snowstorm is dumping feet of snow in Colorado. While the highway patrol warns people not to travel, one resident says, "It's what Colorado is all about."

Travel was treacherous as a winter storm brought heavy snow to communities in and around Denver, Colorado, during the overnight hours of March 14.

A major snowstorm snarled travel in Colorado on Thursday after more than 3 feet of snow fell in the mountains, and the storm was far from over. Parts of Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are also in for heavy snow.

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed on Thursday morning between Golden and Silverthorne, a 58-mile section of the road west of Denver, due to safety concerns during the snow, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. It remained closed in both directions as of noon Thursday MDT.

"If you have to ask 'How do I get there?', the answer is, you can't," warned the Colorado State Patrol on X.

Heavy snow causes traffic problems on the Lakewood Highway near Denver, Colorado on the evening of March 13, 2024. (Tony Laubach)

Aspen Springs, Conifer, Golden Gate Canyon, Rollinsville and Aspen Park were among mountain locations to the west of Denver that reported 36 or more inches of snow from the storm Thursday around noon MDT. Most of the Denver Metro area had received 6-12 inches of snow by noon.

Many communities in the foothills just to the west and south of Denver and I-25, will be inundated with additional feet of snow, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall of 60 inches is most likely to occur.

As of Thursday morning, 800 flights had been canceled at Denver International Airport, but just an inch of snow had accumulated at the airport, which often measures less snow than downtown Denver. Recent storms at the airport include 7.5 inches of snow on Oct. 28-29, 2023, and 9.2 inches on Jan. 18-19, 2023.

Nearly 56,000 customers were without power early Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.US, but that number had increased to 95,000 at noon MDT.

This is a classic March snowstorm for Colorado. Four of Denver's top 20 snowstorms have occurred between March 13 and 22 -- and 10 happened in March or April.

Local resident Debb Conn told AccuWeather's Tony Laubach Wednesday evening, "It's not March in Colorado unless we get a big blast of a snowstorm. I love it, I'm here for it, it signifies the end of winter, the beginning of spring, and it's what Colorado is all about."

A stranded car near Lakewood, Colorado on the evening of March 13, 2024. (Tony Laubach)

