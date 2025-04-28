Frosty nights to persist across interior Northeast well into May

Did you buy and plant flowers and vegetables yet in the Northeast? You may need to keep a close eye on the chilly nights ahead.

Copied

If you got excited by warm weather recently and started planting early, impending cold weather doesn’t have to mean tragedy. Melinda Myers explains how you can prepare.

Just enough intrusions of cool air will continue over the interior Northeast to bring an occasional frost threat for agriculture, gardeners and garden centers for at least the next couple of weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.

It happens every year, it seems. A few warm spring days occur, and backyard gardeners are ready to dive in and plant, even though common sense says otherwise.

A mass of colorful zinnias. (Getty Images)

While conditions are probably safe for gardeners in the major cities and the nearby suburbs along the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast at this point in the spring, tender annuals, vegetables and fruit tree blossoms can still be at risk, given this season's ongoing weather pattern.

For gardeners new to the Northeast or new to the hobby, the average last frost date is a proven guide to when it is safe to plant non-cold-hardy flowers and vegetables in the spring. This date has come and gone along much of the Atlantic Seaboard, but it is still at least a couple of weeks away over the interior. Since it is an average, there can be some outliers as well.

The bulk of temperatures has been above the historical average since March 1 for the Northeast--to the tune of 2-5 degrees above average. The mild temperatures have advanced the blossoming and leaf-out of vegetation in the region and have coaxed those itching to plant to flock to area garden centers.

However, there have still been some substantial temperature dips on occasion, which is typical of the spring, and that is likely to continue well into May this year. When clear and calm conditions occur at night with an accompanying batch of dry air that originated in Canada, the result can be a damaging frost.

A frozen clover flower is seen in a heavy frost, in Hebburn, England, Monday, Nov. 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

In parts of the interior Northeast, temperatures dipped into the frosty 30s and even as low as the mid-20s, with a freeze on Sunday night.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, part of the interior Northeast will experience another frosty dip, with the main focus across upstate New York and interior New England, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

Looking ahead, conditions favorable for a frost and freeze will likely develop on Saturday night in the wake of a storm scheduled to bring drenching rain to end the week.

Where the sky becomes clear and winds drop off, a scattered to extensive frost can occur this weekend, Glenny warned.

AccuWeather meteorologists would like to point out that forecast low temperatures are for officially measuring devices approximately 5-6 feet above the ground. Under clear and calm conditions, the temperature at ground level—where tender plants dwell—can be 5-10 degrees lower than the official forecast. This is why a frost or freeze is sometimes mentioned when low temperatures exceed the freezing mark (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Following protective measures, gardeners are reminded to remove plastic coverings promptly in the mornings to avoid scalding from intense May sunshine during the daytime. For those caving into the urge to buy summer vegetables and annual flower plants early, don't plant them yet. Move them into the garage, tool shed or a warmer spot on the front porch for the overnight hours.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.