Europe facing another 1-2 punch of disruptive storms
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 2, 2021 12:29 PM EST
Heavy snow has been the dominant weather theme this winter season in parts of central Europe, but a new storm system cruising across the region could bring some areas their first dose of potent winds.
The first storm system is settling just west of Ireland and the United Kingdom and has already delivered the first round of rainfall to the region on Tuesday.
At the same time, this storm will help to guide a quickly developing second storm into the Celtic Sea and then into the English Channel through Tuesday night and Wednesday.
By Wednesday night, local time, the storm will continue to race east into Netherlands and Germany before reaching Poland by early Thursday morning.
The combination of the strengthening storm and its quick forward progression will bring strong wind gusts to far northwestern Spain, northern France, Belgium, the Netherlands and parts of northern Germany.
"Wind gusts of 50-60 mph (80-97 km/h) will occur across these areas with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (129 km/h)," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Areas of localized damage, power outages, coastal flooding along exposed beaches and transportation delays are expected from this storm.
"This storm will be unusual for Germany as windstorms have rarely tracked over the country this winter," added Roys. "This has been the winter for snow in central Europe."
Temperatures with this storm are expected to be slightly higher than previous storms, allowing most precipitation to fall as rain across western and central Europe. However, rain can mix with or change into snow as the storm runs into colder air sitting over eastern Europe.
Roys warned that snowfall can accumulate 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) in southern Denmark, northern Germany, northern Poland and into central Belarus with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches (30 cm). This can lead to road closures and travel disruptions.
Higher snowfall totals will be most likely where precipitation falls strictly as snow. In areas where some mixing can occur, snowfall accumulations can be limited to 1-3 inches (3-8 cm).
While heavy rainfall is not expected, any additional rain in areas such as France and the United Kingdom, areas that have been dealing with flooding concerns in recent days, can lead to flash flooding.
Dozens of flood warnings are out across England where rivers are still high following downpours from windstorms in recent weeks, including Storm Christoph which caused evacuations in parts of the United Kingdom.
Numerous roads are closed or under observation due to flooding across France in the wake of Storm Justine, which moved through last week. Rainfall caused rivers to rise and some to burst their banks, flooding nearby roadways.
Any additional rainfall can exacerbate flooding in these areas.
In the wake of this storm, AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring an unusual pattern that could set up over Europe this weekend and bring areas of heavy rain and snow to portions on central and eastern Europe.
