Back-to-back storms to bring sloppy weather to Midwest, Northeast
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 26, 2021 12:44 PM EST
Updated Feb. 26, 2021 1:28 PM EST
While some areas could receive snow or a wintry mix, a rainy weekend is in the cards for much of the region.
A pair of storms accompanying chillier air will arrive in the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, but compared to major storms that hit those areas hard earlier this winter, a blockbuster snow event is not in the cards.
Although the storm combination this weekend won't be in the same ballpark of the potent nor'easters of December and early February, they could still contribute a coating to a couple of inches of snow or a thin glaze of ice, which AccuWeather forecasters caution can still be troublesome for motorists and pedestrians.
There are some other concerns that meteorologists will be keeping an eye on in these regions this weekend, including the risk of locally dense fog and the potential for ice jam flooding in a few locations.
This image, captured on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, shows a swath of clouds expanding over the Midwest. That area of clouds will be the first system to impact the Northeast this weekend. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Storms during December, January and February have delivered snowfall close to or above seasonal average in the Northeast as of the end of this week. From a percentage standpoint, Allentown, Pennsylvania, has received a whopping 225% of its normal snowfall to date with New York City at 188%. Washington, D.C., is one of the biggest losers in terms of snowfall with a seasonal amount below 40% of average so far.
It is a similar story for much of the Midwest in terms of snowfall variation. Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit and Des Moines, Iowa, are all well above average with Minneapolis, Cleveland and Indianapolis receiving 80% or greater of their seasonal snowfall to date. However, Fargo, North Dakota, has received only 15 inches thus far, which is about 40% of its normal snowfall through late February.
Areas of all or mostly snow with the storms will be mainly limited to the northern tier this weekend.
"Part of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast will add a bit to their seasonal snowfall from the storm duo this weekend, but areas that stand the best chance of picking up a few inches of snow to their seasonal totals will be parts of northern Maine, the higher terrain of Vermont, New Hampshire and northern New York state, as well as northern portions of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Farther south, just enough cold air has become wedged over parts of the central and southern Appalachians to allow a brief period of wintry precipitation with the first of the two storms into early Saturday.
"The best chance of enough ice to allow 0.25 of an inch to accrue on trees and power lines is in the mountains along the Virginia and West Virginia border," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
"Farther north, there can be up to 0.10 of an inch of ice, mainly on the ridges in central Maryland and central Pennsylvania," Wimer added.
Motorists planning to venture on portions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the New York Thruway, the Massachusetts Turnpike, I-68, I-78, I-80, I-81 and I-99 should be prepared for slippery travel for a time during the first part of the weekend.
All or mostly rain is forecast to fall along Interstate 95 from Virginia to Massachusetts from the first storm.
"There can be a brief period of snow and sleet mixed with the rain around New York City early Saturday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
A brief period of wet snow and rain mix is likely in the northern suburbs of Baltimore and the northern and western suburbs of Philadelphia and New York City spanning late Friday night and early Saturday. The same is possible north and west of Boston during the day Saturday.
It is also possible that enough wet snow falls, before changing to rain, to allow a coating to an inch or two to accumulate in parts of northern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey and western, central and eastern New York state as well as western portions of Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut for a brief time on Saturday.
In the Midwest, portions of central Michigan and southern Wisconsin may have a coating of wet snow Friday night from the first storm.
Both storms are projected to bring rounds of drenching rain to the Ohio Valley. The first storm has the best chance of bringing a wintry mix that includes a bit of spotty ice to Chicago and Detroit for a time Friday night.
The second and milder of the two storms is likely to roll along from late Saturday night to Sunday night.
The storm that will pivot through the Midwest and Northeast later in the weekend will not have much, if any, cold air to work with.
"Most areas from the Ohio Valley Saturday night and early Sunday through the mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Sunday night are likely to just have occasional rain or drizzle from the second storm," Anderson said.
"Where the air remains chilly over the northern tier, there may not be enough moisture around for significant snow or wintry mix later this weekend," Anderson added.
Perhaps a more widespread travel problem, in addition to mainly wet roads will be the potential for areas of dense fog.
Fog is likely to form in this situation due to mild, moist air passing over cold ground and snow cover. The same effect can be visible on a warm, humid day in the summer when you open the freezer door and see the vapor that forms as the two batches of air mix and the moisture in the room condenses.
Fog may also try to form in between the two storms this weekend, especially where clouds manage to break for a time Saturday night.
The pair of storms forecast to roll through this weekend will bring mainly light precipitation. Even though a significant amount of snow has melted in recent days and has many streams and rivers rising slowly, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the majority of these rivers in the Northeast and Midwest should not experience flooding from this weekend into early next week.
Ice that breaks up on streams and rivers can get bottled up or jammed and cause water to back up and rise upstream, which can result in flooding.
Anytime a thaw with and without rain follows a period of very cold weather, there is some risk of ice jams. This can be a wildcard in terms of sudden water level rises and flooding for communities not protected by levees.
As sloppy as the weather may become across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend due to precipitation and melting snow, a lengthier period of wet weather is in store for parts of the South, where rounds of rain may persist well into next week in some locations. The wet pattern began to unfold during Thursday night in some areas and will expand over a large part of the interior South this weekend.
Beyond this weekend, Mother Nature will deliver another round of colder air for the Midwest and Northeast early next week.
A burst of Arctic air is forecast to race southeastward from Sunday night to Monday night and is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and even locally heavy snow showers in some locations. The quick shot of winter weather could send trash cans sailing through neighborhoods and may cause roads to become slippery at the start of the new week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.