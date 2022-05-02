Early-May snow makes spring look like 'middle of winter' in Nebraska
Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraskan Panhandle.
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 2, 2022 1:33 PM EDT
Updated May 2, 2022 1:43 PM EDT
It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday morning as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents.
Despite the strong early-May sun, cold air with heavy snowfall rates were enough to blanket Interstate 80 in snowfall, causing the important transcontinental highway to be closed from Wyoming to Big Springs, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The conditions are bad enough on state roads that the Nebraska State Patrol urged Nebraskans to only travel through snow-covered areas if they "have" to go out.
"Looks like the middle of winter," David Koeller, a meteorologist at the opposite end of the state with WOWT Channel 6 News in Omaha, tweeted.
Winter Weather advisories were in effect Monday across much of the Nebraska Panhandle. In Big Springs, Nebraska, just miles from the northeast tip of the Nebraska-Colorado border, 2-4 inches of snowfall is forecast, with temperatures expected to climb above freezing while the snow is falling, something that may help to minimize the additional impacts of the snowfall.
Residents of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, have been experiencing weather whiplash. While it snowed Monday, temperatures were up into the 90s just 10 days ago, and they were in the mid-70s last week.
Snow was also falling across northeastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, where generally light snowfall accumulations are expected.
In the eastern part of Nebraska, the same system that caused the snowfall is bringing some much-needed rain to the drought-stricken Great Plains. An inch or more of cold rain is expected from North Platte to Lincoln.
The somewhat unusual May snowfall comes in stark contrast to the weather expected not too far south in Oklahoma Monday, where temperatures are set to climb into the 90s. The intense temperature gradient is one of the pieces helping to fuel a significant risk of severe storms tonight and throughout the week, with multiple rounds of storms capable of producing all types of severe weather, including tornadoes.
Updates on road conditions in Nebraska can be found on the Nebraska 511 website. By Tuesday, the weather is expected to improve, with the mercury set to climb into the mid-50s.
