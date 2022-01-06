Dramatic video captures moment car slides out of control
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jan. 5, 2022 8:00 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 6, 2022 11:42 AM EST
A home security camera captured the moments an out-of-control vehicle slid down an icy road in Bristol, Connecticut, on Jan. 5. A winter storm was moving through the Northeast at the time, causing widespread icy conditions.
A dramatic video caught on a security camera shows a car sliding down an ice-covered road in Bristol, Connecticut, Wednesday morning. The vehicle can be seen sliding from one side of the road to another when the driver attempts to push on the breaks, which ultimately sends the car into a neighboring property causing it to come to a crashing stop.
In another video shared by WMUR TV on Twitter, a CVS truck can be seen sliding off the highway into a pileup of cars after ice blanketed the road.
The Wednesday morning commute turned deadly after temperatures plummeted, causing lingering light rain and drizzle to turn into freezing rain. Slick spots on the roads were reported from Washington D.C. to New Hampshire.
In a span of almost 9 hours, Connecticut State Police responded to 285 motor vehicle accidents, 30. of which resulted in injury and one was fatal.
In South Philadelphia, up to 20 vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge, Philadelphia fire officials told CBS Philly.
Fourtenely, there were no reports of injuries.
Other crashes were reported across the region, including a four-vehicle accident near the Philadelphia Zoo and on I-76 eastbound near Roosevelt Boulevard.
The above radar image shows icy precipitation falling across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and southern Connecticut on Wednesday morning. In combination with near-freezing temperatures, the wintry precipitation brought icy conditions on roadways.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to Twitter, urging residents to "Stay off the roads if you can." News 12 Reporter Tony Caputo reported that the icy conditions caused a fatal crash on Route 34 in Middlesex County.
NJ.com reported that New Jersey State Police had responded to more than 250 accidents between 4 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
In Monmouth County, New Jersey, the sheriff's office confirmed a multiple vehicle accident caused by the icy weather resulted in injuries.
The Monmouth County, New Jersey Sheriff's office responded to a multiple-vehicle accident in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area caused by icy conditions on Wednesday morning. (Twitter/@MonmouthSheriff)
Joe Judge, head coach of the New York Giants, told reporters that coaches and athletes were stuck in the multitude of accidents across New Jersey on Wednesday morning, some for over three hours.
On radio station 1010WINS in New York City, Traffic Anchor Karen Stewart said Newark was "a skating rink" on Wednesday morning.
Westchester County Police reported that one person was killed in a crash on a ramp connecting the Cross County Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway. The ramp was closed due to the ongoing accident investigation.
Freezing temperatures were being cited around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday was the reason for a ground stop at Newark Airport. Flight delays piled up over an hour in many Northeast airports, including Newark and La Guardia.
Two Newark police officers, who were directing traffic at the closure at Raymond Boulevard, were injured, according to ABC7 in New York. They were taken to University Hospital in Newark with injuries described as "significant," but both were in stable condition.
In New Hampshire, a FedEx plane slid on an icy taxiway at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Wednesday morning, CBS Boston reported. No injuries were reported, but the aircraft did suffer some minor damage and had to be towed away for inspection.
Another round of wintry weather is forecast to strike this area of the country Thursday into Friday, likely bringing another helping of travel difficulties for the region.
"The snow will provide at least a little more traction than the freezing rain," AccuWeather Meteorologist John Feerick said, "[but] the most important thing when driving in snow or ice is allowing yourself extra time to reach your destination, if you do absolutely need to be out."
