Double-barreled, double whammy: Wintry mess of snow and ice to coat central US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 29, 2020 12:55 PM EST
The strengthening storm could create slippery travel conditions and localized power outages in the Midwest.
A two-part storm is set to deliver back-to-back hits of wintry messes to the central United States this week, seeing 2020 to the door with slippery roads and hazardous conditions.
As the first part of the double-barreled storm with snow and ice spreads its wintry mix and travel disruptions across the north-central U.S. into midweek, forecasters are warning of a new round of snow and ice. The second round is expected to unfold over Texas before spreading northward and hitting some areas of the Plains and Upper Midwest with another dose of freezing and frozen precipitation prior to the end of the week.
A swath of heavy snow and ice from the first part of the storm will continue to advance northeastward from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa into Tuesday afternoon before taking aim at northern Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan during Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
This radar image was captured around noon CST, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Snow is visible as blue, Ice is depicted as shades of purple and pink and rain is shown in green, yellow and orange. (AccuWeather)
The snowy part of the storm has made for dangerous travel conditions in parts of Colorado.
Interstate 76 in the northeastern part of the state was closed in both directions due to adverse weather during early Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Farther east, an icy and slippery commute is in store for people around Kansas City, Missouri, into Tuesday afternoon, but it is snow that is forecast to pile up with enough to shovel and plow around Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A period of snow is forecast to swing across Chicago and Milwaukee during Tuesday evening and may catch some people on their way home from work or school. The same burst of snow will move across the Detroit area, but it will not be until the late evening or overnight hours Tuesday.
After depositing 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts on Colorado, the strip of heavy snow from the first part of the storm is expected to set up over northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa and extend to southern Wisconsin. An AccuWeather StormMax™ of 20 inches is forecast for the first part of this storm.
"A more dangerous component of the storm will be a glaze of ice that has the potential to accrue to thicknesses that can not only weigh down trees limbs, but also lead to power outages from northern Kansas to northern Missouri, southeastern Iowa and part of western Illinois," According to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.
"In this zone that extends from the central Plains to part of the Mississippi Valley, between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch of ice is expected to build up with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 0.75 of an inch," Walker said.
Typically, storms of this nature produce a single dose of snow and ice, and move on. However, that won't be the case this time, as the encore of the storm will bring another messy mix.
Another disturbance in the jet stream is forecast to roll in from the Southwestern states as moisture lingers over the South Central region of the nation, triggering a new round of snow, ice and rain that will blossom over Texas Wednesday and roll northward spanning Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday over the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Midwest.
The second round of snow is forecast to begin much farther south than the first with portions of northern Mexico and southwestern Texas to experience a significant accumulation.
"Places such as San Angelo, Texas, only pick up 2-3 inches of snow per year, on average, but this storm can deliver that amount all in one shot," Walker said.
Abilene, Texas, is another city that may receive close to its seasonal average for snowfall with this single storm. A close call between some snow and ice is forecast for Oklahoma City during Thursday night, after the first part of the storm brings rain and thunderstorms into Tuesday night.
Farther north, the swath of snow and ice is expected to overlap areas that have been or will be hit by wintry precipitation from the first part of the storm.
Metro areas such as Kansas City; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids and Alpena, Michigan, can expect a double whammy of snow and/or ice from the second part of the storm during the latter part of this week.
Most areas from the lower Great Lakes to the Ohio and lower Mississippi Valley will remain on the warm side of both parts of the storm with rounds of rain in store.
This second part of the storm is not only forecast to bring a new round of snow, ice and rain to the Central states, but also produce miserable wintry conditions in the Northeast and a round of severe thunderstorms that advances eastward across the Southern states into the end of the week.
