Clipper storm to spread a quick burst of snow into midweek

A quick-moving clipper storm dropping southward out of Canada will spread accumulating snow from Michigan to the Appalachians through Wednesday.

The numbers of delays are expected to be down in comparison to some of the recent stormy weeks, but here’s where problems could arise on Jan. 30.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the next storm to plunge into the Midwest and Ohio Valley has arrived in the Great Lakes region, and is slated to bring a swath of accumulating snow from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to the central Appalachians through Wednesday.

The clipper storm will drop southeastward out of Canada as a southward dip in the jet stream ushers cooler air into the upper levels of the atmosphere. Some cities such as Detroit will notice daytime temperatures a few degrees lower on Tuesday, although most locations will only fall between 4-6 degrees compared to Monday values as the storm moves through the region.

The Detroit area was in the thick of the storm's snow on Tuesday morning with moderate to heavy snow leaving behind a slippery covering. A wintry mix was falling on Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The divide of mild air across the central Plains and chilly air pushing southward from Canada into the Great Lakes will demarcate where wintry conditions can spread from early to midweek. Daytime highs in the 40s on Monday across southern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and northern Illinois will transition to widespread 30s on Tuesday as the storm dives southward.

Areas farther southwest in the Plains such as St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, are also projected to see a noticeable drop in temperatures on Tuesday, but will remain above typical late-January highs in the lower 40s.

As this storm makes its hasty debut from early to midweek, it will bring the risk of wintry travel conditions where accumulating snow is expected. Locations from Michigan to the higher terrain in far western North Carolina will be contenders for a burst of snow that can accumulate a few inches in the grass and even on roadways, especially in the higher terrain and typically colder spots.

"The quick-moving storm will not have much moisture to work with, but it could bring a general 1-3 inches of snow to parts of the Midwest on Tuesday and the southern Appalachians from Tuesday night to Wednesday," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Travelers along portions of interstates 64, 70, 75, 90, and 96 from Michigan to West Virginia could encounter a range of road conditions ranging from wet to slushy to snow-covered, depending on the road's elevation.

"Although it will only be a general 1-3 inches, the storm will produce just enough snow to be disruptive to travel during the Tuesday morning commute in parts of lower Michigan and northern Indiana," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Pydynowski added that cities such as Fort Wayne, Indiana, and northwestern suburbs of Detroit may see a period of steadier snow at some point during or just after the morning commute.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday across the Appalachians, higher snow totals upwards of 3 inches can accumulate in parts of eastern and southeastern West Virginia, western Virginia and into the Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee and far western North Carolina. In these locations, roads can quickly become covered in a burst of snow and travel slowdowns can occur.

"The fresh snow will be welcome for ski resorts in the southern and central Appalachians from later Tuesday into Wednesday. A general 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts can occur from northwestern North Carolina to West Virginia and even the higher ground of the Laurel Highlands in southwest Pennsylvania and western Maryland across Garrett County," noted Pydynowski.

Following behind the storm, a zone of high pressure will move over the Midwest and the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, promoting a period of drier weather. Later this week, a front can swing southward out of the Great Lakes to the Southeast as another storm pushes out of Canada into parts of the Northeast.

Along the front, chances for intermittent precipitation can return to locations from the Plains to the Tennessee Valley. Showery weather can expand across areas of the interior Northeast as the storm advances eastward, with chances for wintry precipitation from parts of northern New York to northern Maine.

