Clipper storm carrying snow across Great Lakes, Northeast into 2024

A storm from central Canada will pack just enough cold air and moisture to bring snow showers and some slick travel into New Year's Day.

A storm from central Canada will travel from the Great Lakes to off the Northeast coast as the final hours of 2023 tick away and 2024 begins. AccuWeather meteorologists caution that spotty snow associated with this storm could make some roads slippery for New Year's travelers.

Storms traveling from western and central Canada to the northeastern United States are often called Alberta clippers. The storms are so named for the lightning-fast wind-powered sailing vessels of the 1800s and their point of origin, the Alberta province of Canada.

However, this Canadian storm is running with its sails rolled up and moving significantly more slowly than most that take a similar path. But, because of the slow-moving nature of the storm, it will have some time to tap moisture from the relatively mild and open waters of the Great Lakes. The weak nature of this particular storm and the chilly but not frigid air in its wake should prevent widespread moderate or heavy snowfall.

Just enough snow may fall to make some roads slippery, especially where that snow manages to fall from the evening hours to the start of the daylight into Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

"In most places from the Upper Midwest to the central and northern Appalachians, this storm will produce accumulations of a coating to an inch or so and much of that may be on non-paved surfaces," Benz explained.

Some major cities that could receive a little snow include Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York.

In the Interstate 95 zone from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, little precipitation is likely to fall from the storm.

"There could be a couple of flurries after midnight Sunday night from New York City to perhaps Washington, D.C.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said. "The weather looks to be dry for the hours leading up to midnight on New Year's Eve, and no snow will impact roads in these cities."

However, a few slippery spots cannot be ruled out in the northern and western suburbs of the I-95 zone on Sunday night. This is especially true for some of the higher elevations of the Appalachians.

Even a small amount of snow may prompt deicing operations at area airports and may lead to some flight delays.

Although the air following the storm is not of Arctic origin, it is cold enough to initiate some lake-effect snow and flurries. The Great Lakes and many of the smaller lakes in the Midwest and Northeast are nearly ice-free as of late December, much to the disappointment of ice-fishing interests.

"A few spots in the northern parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as ski country in western New York and perhaps the Allegheny Plateau in west-central Pennsylvania, may pick up a few inches of snow when combining the storm this weekend and the lake-effect snow that follows around the middle of the week," Benz said.

Snow has been nearly non-existent in the mid-Atlantic. However, even areas around the Great Lakes have seen only a small amount of snow relative to the historical average thus far.

Because of the largely open state of Great Lakes waters, any Arctic blast that rolls through as the winter progresses will have the potential to unleash an exceptionally heavy lake-effect snow event.

For now, none seem to be on deck until perhaps toward the middle of the month. It is possible that some Arctic air may become involved with a major storm around Jan. 10-11. The lake-effect snow machine could kick into high gear in the wake of that storm.

