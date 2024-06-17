A foot of June snow in the Rockies while East swelters

Which season does it feel like? That depends on where you are in the United States as some folks on Monday needed a snow shovel, while others geared up for a long-lasting heat wave.

Copied

U.S. cold and heat advisories on the morning of June 17, 2024.

As residents of the Northeast and Midwest prepare for an extreme heat wave, those who live in parts of the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest are experiencing snow and unusually cold weather in the lead-up to Thursday, the first day of summer.

At Montana State, a summer football camp practiced in the snow in Bozeman, Montana.

A little summer camp football action at Montana State! Never thought I’d be coaching in the snow on June 17th! pic.twitter.com/FSURGLcHwA — Brennon Mossholder (@HoldinMoss) June 18, 2024

Nearly one million residents of the West were under a winter weather advisory or a frost advisory Monday morning. Snow was on the ground at ski resorts and covered mountain passes in Idaho and Montana.

Department of Transportation webcams show snow on the ground at Georgetown Lake and Rogers Pass, Montana, and Lost Trail Pass in Idaho. (DOT)

Great Falls, Montana, should have an afternoon high temperature of 73 degrees this time of year, but the AccuWeather forecast for Monday is a high temperature of only 45 degrees.

Several inches of snow fell Sunday into Monday morning in six states and provinces - British Columbia, Alberta, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

While snow does fall at high elevations in early June, late-June snowfalls are less common. Last year, the last significant snowfall in the Rockies took place on June 24-25.

24-hour snowfall prior to 6 a.m. MDT June 18, 2024.

Official reports indicated 14 inches of snow at Clover Meadows, Montana as of the morning of June 18.

AccuWeather forecasters say temperatures will moderate this week. By this weekend, temperatures in some towns in the Rockies will be 40 degrees higher than Monday.