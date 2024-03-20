1st weekend of spring bringing heavy snowfall to part of Northeast

Despite winter being in the rear-view mirror most of the time the past few months, snow is in the headlights and may need to be cleaned off the car in parts of the Northeast into Saturday night.

From snow around the Great Lakes to frigid air returning in the Upper Midwest, the first days of spring will feel more like winter than much of the winter itself.

The first weekend of spring is beginning on a snowy note for parts of the Northeast and New England. By the time the last snowflake falls Saturday night, more than a foot of fresh powder is expected to pile up, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Punxsutawney Phil has some explaining to do, with Old Man Winter forcing overtime in the game of snow which is likely to bring smiles to the faces of New England skiers.

"A fresh injection of cold air that arrived on Thursday has set the stage for the latest storm to bring an all-out heavy snowfall from parts of northern New York to Maine into Saturday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

From northeastern New York through the northern and central parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, a moderate to heavy snowfall is likely, where snowfall of at least 6 to 12 inches will occur with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches of snow. Only a dozen miles may mark the difference between a small slushy accumulation and mainly wet roads to a heavy snowfall and snow-covered roads.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall over the mountains, but accumulating snow in this area will also reach down to the lower elevations, including the upper Hudson and Champlain valleys and the Maine coast.

Rain for Boston, New York City and Hartford, Connecticut, may end as a brief period of accumulating snow as far to the southeast as the Berkshires in northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts by Saturday evening.

Rain will drench areas farther south, with localized flooding along the Atlantic coast into Saturday night.

