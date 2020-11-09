Wet and blustery weather to return to northwest Europe
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 9, 2020 9:49 AM
Several low pressure systems will bring bouts of rain and gusty winds across northwest Europe through the rest of the week.
After a bit of a reprieve from rounds of rain and wind across northwestern Europe, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to return and hang around through at least the end of the week.
Scattered showers will make a return to much of Ireland, the United Kingdom and France into Tuesday as a weakening storm system tracks across western Europe. However, more significant bouts of rain and wind are expected from the middle to late in the week.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said, "The weather is expected to be quite unsettled across the British Isles and parts of northwest Europe this week as several storm systems move through the region."
The first of which is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing rain and a gusty wind to Ireland, Scotland, Wales and western England. Some rain can also move into northwestern France late in the day.
Much of central and eastern England may escape the day dry, with rain not arriving until Wednesday night.
This storm will be quick-hitting and swing into southern Scandinavia and Denmark on Thursday with rain and wind.
Much of the U.K. and Ireland may see a largely dry day on Thursday. However, it will not be long until the next round of rain and wind arrives for the end of the week.
From Thursday night into Friday, another storm system will push a cold front across northwest Europe bringing more rain and wind to Great Britain.
Longley said, "Through the course of the week, rainfall totals of 1-2 inches can be expected across western portions of the British Isles and southwestern Norway."
He adds, "Rain amounts of 0.50-1.00 inches are more likely in eastern Britain - places like London and Edinburgh for example."
With the storms tracking generally toward Scandinavia, rain and wind will lessen father to the south and east across central and southern Europe. As a result, areas from southern Spain to southern France and into much of Germany and Poland can see largely dry weather this week.
Each storm can also bring with it a period of gusty winds across northwest Europe.
Longley expects occasionally gust up to 35-45 mph (56-72 km/h) across the U.K. and Ireland. While not strong enough to bring significant impacts, there can be slower travel due to the gusty winds.
Longley feels that the threat for the storms this week to rise to the level of a windstorm is relatively small.
A third storm approaching the northwest Europe can bring the continuation of unsettled weather through the weekend.
