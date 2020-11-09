Tropical Storm Eta douses Florida after rare November landfall

Floridians continue to face impacts from the record-tying storm as the busy hurricane season trudges on -- and forecasters say it could even make a second run toward the state.

Eta could strengthen back into a hurricane over open waters

After making its third strike over land, this time on U.S. soil, Eta will continue its journey over Gulf waters. Then, forecasters say there are a range of scenarios that could unfold.

Blizzard triggers massive temperature swing, treacherous travel in Montana

In the span of a couple of days, Montana’s temperature dropped 30 to 40 degrees as a blizzard forced residents to swap out the flip flops and short sleeve shirts for sweaters and snow coats.