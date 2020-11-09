Etau nears Vietnam as Vamco threatens major impacts on Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 9, 2020 7:45 AM
Tropical storms Etau and Vamco threaten to bring more damage to already storm-weary parts of Vietnam and the Philippines.
Etau remains a tropical storm across the South China Sea and threatens to bring more rain and wind to the already storm-battered region as it moves inland from late Monday night into Tuesday, local time.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said, "Etau is forecast to make landfall by Tuesday morning along the south-central coast of Vietnam, a location that has already faced multiple landfalls this season."
Nicholls added, "Heavy rainfall is expected to arrive as early as late Monday."
Rain totals of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected to be widespread across central and southern Vietnam, southern Laos and eastern Cambodia. Higher rainfall totals on the order of 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) will mainly target the south-central coast of Vietnam and the central highlands. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm) will be most likely in these areas.
Nicholls warned, "This amount of rainfall can trigger mudslides in the rugged terrain and renew flooding across the region."
Portions of central Vietnam received 1,270-2,540 mm (50-100 inches) during October, which led to widespread and deadly flooding.
While flooding is likely to be the predominate threat from Etau, a small area of wind damage is possible along the southeastern Vietnam coast where the storm moves inland.
Wind gusts of 64-97 km/h (40-60 mph) can occur in this area leading to downed tree branches and isolated power outages. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 km/h (80 mph) is expected.
Due to the potential for widespread flooding in Vietnam, Etau is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones. The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that is used to classify tropical systems based on wind speed, rainfall amounts, and coastal flooding, as well as economic factors.
Once inland, Etau is likely to quickly lose wind intensity and become a tropical rainstorm on Tuesday while across eastern Cambodia.
Meanwhile, Vamco is a strengthening tropical storm in the Philippine Sea and may threaten major impacts as a typhoon during the middle of the week.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Vamco will track within a region of light wind shear and warm ocean water, ingredients that tropical cyclones need to strengthen.
As a result, Vamco may quickly strengthen into the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds of 179-208 km/h (111-129 mph).
Vamco can approach the northern Philippines with winds of this intensity on Wednesday. This can lead to another round of widespread damage across areas already battered by tropical systems during the past few weeks. Should Vamco maintain this intensity until landfall, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 225 km/h (140 mph) is possible on the Polillo Islands.
During the end of October and early November, Typhoon Molave and Super Typhoon Goni both tracked across the northern Philippines, leading to widespread damage and dozens of deaths.
In addition to damage threatened by intense winds, heavy rain across central and northern Luzon can produce life-threatening flash flooding. Even well away from the center of the storm, 150-300 mm (6-12 inches) of rain can produce flash flooding and mudslides in much of eastern Luzon. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm) is expected.
Flooding rain and locally damaging winds may also impact Manila from late Wednesday night into Thursday as the center of Vamco passes near or just to the north of the city.
After tracking across the Philippines during the middle of the week, Vamco is expected to track to the west and bring impacts to Vietnam by the weekend, potentially bringing another round of strong winds and flooding rainfall to the hard-hit country.
