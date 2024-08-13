Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake

Copied

A snake -- probably not this 7-inch baby ocellate viper -- caused a power outage for 11,700 customers in Newport News, Va., when it came into contact with a transformer. (File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo)

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Utility company officials said a power outage affecting about 11,700 customers in Virginia was caused by a snake.

Dominion Energy confirmed about 11,700 customers in Newport News, including Christopher Newport University, lost power Saturday night.

Crews discovered the cause of the outage was a snake that slithered into a high voltage area and came into contact with a transformer.

Electricity was restored to all customers after about an hour and a half.

The type of snake responsible for the outage was not identified.