ULA launches top-secret Space Force payload on Atlas V rocket

The Atlas V lifted off from Launch Complex 41, south of Kennedy Space Center, at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, carrying a top-secret payload for the U.S. Space Force.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches a classified payload for the United States Space Force at 6:45 a.m. from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Ttuesday. (Photo credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

July 30 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance saw its Atlas V rocket liftoff from Florida for a national security mission on Tuesday morning.

"Payload fairing jettison is confirmed by Atlas V from the edge of space to expose the spacecraft after ascent through the atmosphere," ULA said in a statement.

ULA added that its coverage of the launch would end there "at the request of our customer."

ULA CEO Tony Bruno, however, posted on social media that the payload had on gone orbital.

A United Launch Alliance was the final national security mission for the Atlas V rocket. (Photo credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

It marked the 100th mission by ULA on national security missions and the final national security mission for the Atlas V rocket.

After the launch, ULA will be planning to utilize its Vulcan rocket and concentrate on its second certification flight. The Vulcan will eventually completely replace the Atlas rockets.

"This is a bittersweet moment for us," Col. Jim Horne, senior material leader of the Launch Execution Delta, said. "I've had the privilege of sitting console for the very first national security Atlas launch in 2007 in March of that year and here we are with our last national security Atlas.