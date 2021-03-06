Tropical Cyclone Niran leaves damage despite not making landfall
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 6, 2021 11:24 AM EST
Tsunamis are severe and extremely dangerous surges of water caused by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides or meteorites. Here is what you can do to try to keep yourself safe from them.
Tropical Cyclone Niran brought a damaging blow to New Caledonia and Australia despite not making landfall in either country.
On Friday, local time, Niran approached New Caledonia as a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone on the Australian and Fiji tropical cyclone scales. This made Niran’s strength equivalent to that of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Ultimately, as Niran passed near southern New Caledonia early on Saturday, it lost wind intensity to that of a Category 3 tropical cyclone, or equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.
Even with weakening and not making a direct landfall, Niran dealt a significant blow to the country causing damage and sending hundreds into shelters.
In the capitol city of Noumea, three evacuation sites housed 400 people on Saturday, according to Franceinfo.
The site also reported that there was damage to roofs, trees and boats in addition to 69,000 customers without electricity.
As of Saturday, evening there has been no reports of fatalities and just one injury.
As Niran made its closest pass to Noumea, wind gusts of 75 mph (121 km/h) was reported. And in Kone, wind gusts of 88 mph (144 km/h) was announced.
Due to the storms relatively fast movement, flooding rainfall was not a significant issue with many locations seeing less than 3 inches (75 mm) of rain.
Before passing New Caledonia, Niran battered northern Queensland, Australia, earlier in the week. Strong winds and heavy rain caused an estimated $180 million in damage to the banana crop in the region. This equates to about a third of the entire country’s crop.
Wind gusts around 62 mph (100 km/h) caused extensive damage despite the storm staying well offshore.
Niran is now forecast to track into the open waters of the southern Pacific Ocean, well to the south of Fiji, and dissipate through the early parts of the coming week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Tropical Cyclone Niran leaves damage despite not making landfall
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 6, 2021 11:24 AM EST
Tsunamis are severe and extremely dangerous surges of water caused by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides or meteorites. Here is what you can do to try to keep yourself safe from them.
Tropical Cyclone Niran brought a damaging blow to New Caledonia and Australia despite not making landfall in either country.
On Friday, local time, Niran approached New Caledonia as a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone on the Australian and Fiji tropical cyclone scales. This made Niran’s strength equivalent to that of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Ultimately, as Niran passed near southern New Caledonia early on Saturday, it lost wind intensity to that of a Category 3 tropical cyclone, or equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.
Even with weakening and not making a direct landfall, Niran dealt a significant blow to the country causing damage and sending hundreds into shelters.
In the capitol city of Noumea, three evacuation sites housed 400 people on Saturday, according to Franceinfo.
The site also reported that there was damage to roofs, trees and boats in addition to 69,000 customers without electricity.
As of Saturday, evening there has been no reports of fatalities and just one injury.
As Niran made its closest pass to Noumea, wind gusts of 75 mph (121 km/h) was reported. And in Kone, wind gusts of 88 mph (144 km/h) was announced.
Due to the storms relatively fast movement, flooding rainfall was not a significant issue with many locations seeing less than 3 inches (75 mm) of rain.
Related:
Before passing New Caledonia, Niran battered northern Queensland, Australia, earlier in the week. Strong winds and heavy rain caused an estimated $180 million in damage to the banana crop in the region. This equates to about a third of the entire country’s crop.
Wind gusts around 62 mph (100 km/h) caused extensive damage despite the storm staying well offshore.
Niran is now forecast to track into the open waters of the southern Pacific Ocean, well to the south of Fiji, and dissipate through the early parts of the coming week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo