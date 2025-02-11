Toxic runoff, debris flows threaten wildfire-ravaged areas of Southern California

Southern California is bracing for one of the strongest storms so far this winter, which could trigger new dangers to lives and property near the burn scars from January's historic wildfires.

Copied

Southern California is in desperate need of rain, but it could come far too fast this week, especially in areas recently burned by wildfires.

Rain is about to return to drought-stricken Southern California as an atmospheric river douses the state, bringing a new danger to the areas ravaged by January's deadly infernos.

The massive burn scars left by the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and others that ignited last month left the landscape primed for flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides. Scorched earth acts more like pavement than normal soil, so the incoming deluge can quickly cause flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows in and downhill from where the wildfires recently raged.

"Some of the runoff can be toxic in some locations as it washes ash and other debris into streams and then reaches the beaches," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday into Thursday night.

Firefighters lend a hand to help Amber Vos dig out her car that was swept away after heavy rains caused mudslides on February 6, 2010 in La Canada Flintridge, California. Large wildfires in 2008 and 2009 stripped the hills and mountains of vegetation, resulting in mud and debris flow danger as winter rains pass over foothill communities. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Several mudslides were reported after the first rainstorm moved through Southern California in the wake of the fires. The impending storm is forecast to be much stronger, the biggest of the winter so far for much of the region.

"The force of this rushing water and debris can also damage or even destroy things like culverts, bridges, roadways and even buildings that were left standing after the fires -- even miles away from the burned area," AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Damien Lodes explained.

Rain drenched parts of Southern California over the weekend, causing mudslides and debris flows in areas scorched by recent wildfires.

Officials are urging residents to prepare quickly for the impending rainstorm. Sandbags are available to the public at many fire stations across the areas impacted by the recent wildfires.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works to remove the wildfire debris at residential properties.

“Our teams on the ground are bringing the same urgency, precision and care to residential properties that we do with all our civil works and military construction missions around the world," Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, said. "We are grateful for the strong collaboration with FEMA, the state of California, Los Angeles County and the local jurisdictions impacted by the fire, and we remain committed to supporting these impacted communities every step of the way.”