Toddler dies in hot car in Los Angeles

Deputies say a 20-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the View Park-Windsor Hills area Wednesday afternoon.

Copied

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

A 20-month-old girl died Wednesday after being left in a car in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and paramedics responded to a call about a baby left in a vehicle who was not breathing around 3 p.m. PDT. Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene. Details about how long the baby had been in the car and the exact cause of death were not immediately released.

The child’s father was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child neglect, with bond set at $25,000.

According to the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety, this marks at least the 29th hot car death involving a child in the U.S. this year and the sixth one in California. On average, 37 to 39 children die in hot cars nationwide each year.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes.

Just over half of all hot car deaths occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.