Toddler dies in hot car in southern Utah, 28th US case this year

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died in Veyo, Utah, after being left in a car following a shopping trip. The case marks the 28th hot car child fatality reported nationwide in 2025, according to Kids and Car Safety.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

A 3-year-old boy died Monday in Veyo, Utah, after being left in a vehicle in the summer heat, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the family’s home around 6:10 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the child was unresponsive. First responders found the child unresponsive inside the vehicle. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the boy had been left in the car following a shopping trip with his family, though it is unclear how long he was unattended.

According to the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety, this marks at least the 28th hot car death involving a child in the U.S. this year. On average, 37 to 39 children die in hot cars nationwide each year.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes.

Just over half of all hot car deaths occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.