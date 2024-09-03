Titanic's iconic bow is collapsing, new photos reveal

Copied

The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage. (AP Photo, File)

New images of the Titanic have revealed how time is taking its toll on the shipwreck, which has rested at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean since it struck an iceberg in April 1912.

"After 13 days focused on the debris field, the Expedition team was excited to get their first glance at the bow on July 29. However, the moment of excitement and anticipation was immediately shaken by a significant change to the familiar silhouette," RMS Titanic, Inc. posted on its website.

A 15-foot section of rail near the bow of the ship had broken off and fallen to the seafloor.

"We are saddened by this loss and the inevitable decay of the ship and the debris. Over the course of the next few weeks and months, we will conduct a more thorough review of Titanic’s condition and her changes over time," the company said.

The new images from #TITANICExpedition2024 reveal one thing for sure: #TITANIC is changing.

After 112 years at the bottom of the #NorthAtlantic, the hostile ocean environment has taken a toll on TITANIC. pic.twitter.com/y8DKTj8Qi7 — RMS Titanic, Inc. (@RMSTitanic_Inc) September 1, 2024

Not everything was bad news during the expedition, as a bronze statuette of the Roman goddess Diana was rediscovered. The 2-foot-tall statuette, originally on display in the First Class Lounge in 1912, was photographed on the ocean floor only once before, in 1986.

"The lounge was torn open during Titanic’s sinking and Diana was thrown to the debris field where she has rested for over a century," the company said.

The recent expedition took place more than a year after an implosion killed five people who were visiting the shipwreck in a submersible operated by OceanGate. The Coast Guard will have a public hearing on the deadly implosion later in September, according to The Associated Press.