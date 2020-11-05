Weather News
Florida and Cuba begin preparations ahead of strengthening Eta
Eta was wasting no time in gaining steam over warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean on Friday, and forecasters say it could strengthen into a hurricane as it tracks toward Cuba and Florida.
'Full-blown blizzard' to dump feet of snow in Montana
A quickly intensifying storm will unleash heavy snow, fierce winds and brutal cold, bringing a sharp reminder of the season in Big Sky Country.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Common medication an effective COVID-19 treatment?
Researchers in the U.K. are beginning to study an affordable drug that is a staple of nearly every medicine cabinet. And in the U.S., the NFL came down hard on one team for "brazen and repeated violations of [COVID-19] protocols.”
Running in cold weather tips and safety
Cold weather doesn’t mean you can’t get your daily run in. Keep yourself safe and warm while running outside in the cold with these tips and gear.
Our picks for indoor space heaters for working from home this winter
As the weather gets colder and many are still working from home, we compiled our top picks for indoor space heaters to keep you warm.
AccuWeather School: Why are the tops of thunderstorms flat?
Have you ever noticed that big thunderstorm clouds have flat tops? That’s because there’s a lid in the sky way above our heads that only a few special clouds can break through.
News / Weather News
Time capsule from the North Pole washes up in Ireland two years later
By Ben Hooper,
Updated Nov. 6, 2020 11:51 AM
Sponsored Content
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A pair of surfers on the northwestern tip of Ireland made an unusual discovery washed up on shore -- a time capsule tossed into an Arctic ice floe by the crew of a Russian ship.
Conor McClory and Sophie Curran of Gweedore, County Donegal, said they spotted the metal object on shore while they were checking sea conditions for surfing.
"When I saw it, first I thought it was a steel pipe of a ship, then I lifted it and saw there was engraving on it. I thought it was a bomb then," McClory told the Donegal Daily. "When I saw the date on it I thought it could be somebody's ashes, so I didn't open it."
McClory showed the engraving to an acquaintance who speaks Russian, and they translated the engraving and revealed it was a time capsule.
The container was opened and McClory discovered messages in Russian and English from the crew and passengers of 50 Years of Victory, a nuclear-powered Russian icebreaker ship that tossed the time capsule into an ice floe at the North Pole in 2018.
The cylinder also contained photographs, beer mats, a menu, wine corks, badges and other items stowed away by the ship's crew.
McClory and Curran were able to contact the author of one of the letters from the time capsule on social media, and the person told them the time capsule's creators had not expected it to be found for 30 or 40 years.
"She let me know that they actually traveled to the 90-degree point of the North Pole," Curran told the Irish Independent. "They got a helicopter there and they put the time capsule in ice."
"So that means that the ice has melted and traveled over 4,000 kilometers [2,485 miles] in two years," she said.Report a Typo