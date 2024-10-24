SpaceX matches launch record with Starlink mission liftoff from Florida

The launch is the latest in SpaceX's mission to create an Internet constellation that would allow users to log into Internet service regardless of where they are in the world.

SpaceX tied its own one-year record of 72 launches with the successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket that took 23 Starlink satellites into space Wednesday evening. (Photo Credits: screenshot image courtesy of SpaceX)

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center on Wednesday to match its own record of launches in one year.

The successful launch is SpaceX's 72nd launch this year, which ties a one-year space launch record the company established in 2023. Elon Musk's space business will attempt to rewrite the record books again in November with new launches.

The launch occurred at 5:47 p.m. EDT, which SpaceX showed on a live feed online.

SpaceX said that weather in the recovery area, where the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas is located in the Atlantic Ocean for the Falcon 9 Stage 1 booster return, was not optimal and scrubbed the mission on Tuesday.

Weather officials said that Tropical Storm Oscar in the Atlantic Ocean caused concern because of cumulus clouds and stronger-than-usual launch winds.

"The breezy, onshore flow will persist this week as the combination of a strong high centered to north and Tropical Storm Oscar to the southeast enhance the pressure gradient over the Florida peninsula," meteorologists said, according to SpaceFlightNow.com.

"In this pattern, scattered showers will continue to move onshore from the Atlantic, but dry mid-level air will cap off any significant vertical development."

