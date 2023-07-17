Southern Europe is roasting under another hellish heat wave

Shortly after southern Europe emerged from one heat wave, another one is bringing temperatures so extreme that meteorologists are naming it after a Chthonic figure from Greek mythology.

Copied

Europe’s highest recorded temperature of 48.8 degrees celsius could be exceeded in Sicily in the coming days.

A second heat wave in less than a week is currently sweeping across southern Europe, bringing with it potential record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

Italian authorities have named the heat wave "Charon," after the mythological ferryman who guides souls down the Styx River, following the previous heat wave known as "Cerberus," named after the three-headed dog that guards the gates of Hades in Greek mythology. The hellish nature of the names reflects the severity and lasting impact of the heat waves on the region.

As of Monday afternoon, local time, portions of Spain, southern France, Italy and other parts of southeastern Europe have recorded temperatures in Fahrenheit from the upper 90s into the triple digits.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Temperatures each afternoon this week will soar well above historical average levels in cities like Madrid, Milan, Rome and Athens. Rome, in particular, faces the possibility of reaching record high temperatures Tuesday where the mercury could top out at 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

The all-time record high in Rome is 105 degrees Fahrenheit, established on June 27, 2022, meaning Tuesday's heat could shatter the record set during Europe's hottest summer on record.

Nearly 62,000 people died in heat-related deaths last year between May 30 and Sept. 4, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Italy was the hardest-hit country with around 18,000 deaths, followed by Spain and Germany.

A man refreshes at a fountain in Rome, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The heat will travel farther south into the Balkans later in the week, bringing with it the chance for triple-digit temperatures in the southern Balkans at times Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit in valleys in Greece and Albania throughout the week.

"The current heat wave will last through the middle of this week and impact the southern half of Europe," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler said. "This heat wave will end over southwest Europe later this week, but it will continue over southeast Europe through this weekend and well into next week."

As the region grapples with extreme heat, red alert warnings have been issued for several cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence. With recent incidents of heat-related fatalities and tourists collapsing due to the extremely warm weather, the heat wave's intensity raises concerns for public health and safety.

Tourists rest on a bench of the Oranges park in downtown Rome, Friday, July 14, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Tragically, the previous heat wave had claimed lives and posed risks to tourists and workers alike. In Italy, a 44-year-old roadworker in Lodi, near Milan, collapsed and later died due to the intense heat. Reports also surfaced of a British tourist collapsing outside the Colosseum in Rome. These incidents underline the urgent need for people to take caution and follow preventive measures in the face of extreme heat.

With the soaring temperatures, daily life in affected areas was significantly disrupted. The scorching conditions prompted the closure of popular tourist attractions like the Acropolis in Athens and forced individuals to adapt their routines. Visitors and residents were urged to stay hydrated, avoiding coffee and alcohol, which can exacerbate dehydration. The heat wave prompted changes in plans, with tourists adjusting their itineraries to avoid venturing out during the hottest hours of the day.

A woman uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun as she walks in downtown Rome, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In Athens, the sweltering temperatures shattered previous records and pushed the mercury to extraordinary heights. The Cerberus heat wave pushed temperatures in Athens between 98 F and 103 F (36.7 C and 39.4 C), while Rome and other major Italian cities experienced scorching conditions.

This next wave threatens to push temperatures back up in Rome and Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean west of Italian peninsula, with potential highs of 107 degrees (41.7 C) and 116 (47 C) respectively. These predictions, coupled with the increasing frequency of heat waves and the growing impact of climate change, raise concerns about the well-being of vulnerable populations and the urgency of addressing global warming.

"As the region faces another heat wave, named Charon, attention must be given to public health measures and climate change mitigation efforts," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said. "The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves serve as a stark reminder of the need to address climate change and protect vulnerable populations."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.