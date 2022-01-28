'Sounded like a huge snowplow': 10 injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse
A human chain was formed as crews rappelled about 150 feet down a ravine to rescue trapped passengers from vehicles and a city transit bus.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 28, 2022 10:30 AM EST
Updated Jan. 28, 2022 2:03 PM EST
Three people were hospitalized with injuries after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Pennsylvania to discuss infrastructure.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Emergency crews rescued 10 people from a transit bus and five other vehicles after a bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sending the careening cars down into a ravine below. The incident happened just hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the city to press for greater infrastructure funding for the nation.
The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge that carries Forbes Avenue over Frick Park occurred at 6:39 a.m. local time in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, city officials said. City Fire Chief Darryl Jones said rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet into a park ravine to reach people stranded in a dangling transit bus and in five vehicles, including one that landed on its roof.
"They rappeled down using ropes and helped firefighters already on the scene. They did like a daisy chain with hands just grabbing people and pulling them up," Jones said. The rescue operation took about two hours, according to city officials, although FEMA's Urban Search & Rescue unit arrived soon after on the scene, using search dogs and drones to comb the area looking for any pedestrians or joggers who may have been in the area below.
The chief told reporters that of the 10 people injured, four adults were taken to two city hospitals, and the UPMC hospital system said that all four were in fair condition.
The bus, an articulated, 60-foot-long transit bus of the Port Authority of Allegheny County, and five vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse, said Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph and city officials. He added that there were two passengers on the bus, in addition to the driver, at the time.
"It sounded like a huge snowplow... pushing along the surface with no snow," Wendy Stroth told KDKA, "I didn't know what it was... It was very frightening."
"If it had been a few minutes, a half-hour later, there would've been more people on that bridge," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "So many people are coming through here from the East End into Oakland and into town."
The collapsed bridge also crushed a gas line, causing a gas leak and prompting officials to evacuate some homes in the area. The gas utility company, Peoples Gas, shut down the line, and all residents were able to return to their homes, the fire chief said.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey shared dramatic aerial photos of the scene of the bridge collapse on social media. The snow-covered bridge can been seen crumbled and in numerous pieces.
Biden touched down in Air Force One around 12:45 p.m. for a visit that had been previously scheduled to push for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance. The presidential motorcade traveled directly to the scene of the bridge collapse to survey the damage.
Gainey said he had spoken with the president on the phone earlier and thanked him for the White House's support.
Officials said it was unclear what caused the collapse of the bridge, which was constructed in the 1970s. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending an investigative team to the scene later today. The 644-acre Frick Park, the city's largest, was ordered closed off to any visitors.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation listed the bridge in “poor condition,” which means “poor, deterioration of primary structural elements has advanced.” The bridge was last inspected in September 2021, according to KUTV's Jade Elliott.
Social media users resurfaced a tweet from Dec. 2018 on Friday morning that showed a beam on the bridge's underside rusted through entirely. An incident report was made in 2018, but has subsequently been closed.
“This is a vital road, artery in our area,” Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, D-Squirrel Hill, told KDKA-TV in a telephone interview. “This is a road that a lot of use in the East End, going around the tunnel. We’re looking at a couple-year closure here possibly.”
A light dusting of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh region Friday morning and while the recent snowfall or weather has not been linked to the collapse, it did create some slick spots this morning. Many schools in the area announced two-hour delays for the start of classes.
“The President has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the White House said in a statement, “the President will proceed with [the] trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”
“This bipartisan infrastructure law is critical” Gainey said. “At the end of the day it’s critical that we get this funding.”
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, said he was out on the bridge this morning and was “marveling that through human ingenuity, the work of quick thinking first responders and luck, nobody was killed in this catastrophic collapse. We should be depending on investment, not luck.”
Park rangers were asking pedestrians to avoid Frick Park at this time as emergency crews continue to deal with the collapsed bridge.
“I hope it’s a wake-up call to the nation that we need to make these critical investment,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman added.
