Sleet can damage homes and cars, here’s how to prepare

Sleet can create slick roads, roof and siding damage, and clogged gutters. Prepare your home and car with practical tips to stay safe and reduce storm-related losses this winter.

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer explains how sleet and freezing rain form.

Snow, ice, freezing rain, and sleet each bring unique hazards. Sleet, in particular, can accumulate quickly, create slippery surfaces, and damage homes and cars if unprepared. Even though sleet might seem minor compared with heavy snow or freezing rain, it can turn routine winter conditions into hazards quickly. Understanding how sleet forms, recognizing its dangers, and taking proactive steps can help protect your home, your car, and your family throughout the winter months.

What is sleet?

Sleet forms when snowflakes melt into rain in a warm layer of air high above the ground, then refreeze into small ice pellets as they fall through freezing air closer to the surface. Unlike freezing rain, which coats surfaces in ice, sleet bounces on impact, slightly less dangerous but still hazardous.

How sleet affects your home

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Roof shingles can lose granules from repeated impacts, leaving surfaces vulnerable. Gutters and downspouts may clog with ice and debris, causing water to back up under shingles. Wind-driven sleet can dent or crack siding, and heavy accumulations on tree branches can break limbs, threatening roofs, vehicles, and power lines. Freeze-and-thaw cycles can also damage foundations and exacerbate existing leaks.

Risks for vehicles and roads

Sleet creates slick, icy roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. It can accumulate on windshields, reducing visibility, and although less severe than hail, ice pellets can dent paint and trim. Scraping ice improperly may also scratch surfaces.

Preparation tips

Home: Inspect roofs, trim tree branches, clean gutters, seal drafts, and insulate pipes. Use salt or sand on walkways.



Car: Drive cautiously, reduce speed, and increase following distance. Park in a garage or under a shelter, and keep your car waxed.



Emergency kit: Flashlights, blankets, water, and non-perishable snacks in your home and vehicle can keep you safe during outages.

While preparation is key, homeowners and auto policies may cover damage from ice or sleet. Review your coverage to ensure you’re protected if storm damage occurs.