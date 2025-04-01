Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations

Firefighters worked through the night to battle a wildfire ablaze in Central California, on March 31. Authorities estimate that the Silver Fire has burned 1,589 acres and is 47 percent contained.

March 31 (UPI) -- A vegetation fire erupted in central California, spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations in several counties.

The Silver Fire ignited at 2:11 p.m. local time Sunday, north of Bishop in Inyo County, Cal Fire said Monday. It was 0% contained as of Monday.

Bishop is between Yosemite National Park and Death Valley National Park, and is 234 miles from San Bernardino, and 267 miles from Santa Monica, where massive wildfires struck the region in January.

(Photo courtesy CalFire in San Bernardino/X)

Evacuations are in effect for Laws in Inyo County, Chalfant in Mono County and the White Mountain Estates neighborhood. An evacuation center has been set up at Bishop Senior Center in Bishop.

Trees more than 4,000 years old about 20 miles east of Bishop are threatened, Cal Fire spokesperson Chloe Castillo told The Los Angeles Times.

Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is in the White Mountain. The Methuselah Tree may be the oldest living organism on Earth.

The fire is under investigation.

A 30-mile stretch of Highway 6 also was closed, KABC reported.

Cal Fire photos showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from orange flames consuming dry, yellowed brush.

[New Incident] VEGETATION FIRE reported in the area of Highway 6 x Silver Canyon Road, #Bishop. #SilverIC reporting fire has crossed Highway 6 with multiple structures threatened. Aircraft, Heavy Equipment and additional engines requested. In unified command with the City of… pic.twitter.com/jXxv89dBPJ — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) March 30, 2025

"The Silver Fire continues to burn actively in Inyo County, with fire behavior intensifying overnight," Cal Fire said. "Strong winds and terrain alignment contributed to significant fire growth, threatening structures, critical infrastructure, endangered species habitats, watersheds and cultural and heritage resources."

More than 400 fire personnel were on the scene. The Cal Fire San Bernardino, Iyo, Mono Unit is leading the operation with the Bishop Fire Department and Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

Despite air and ground resources "strong winds -- gusting up to 35 mph at Bishop Airport-continue to create challenges, grounding some firefighting aircraft and complicating containment operations," CalFire said.

A high wind warning is in effect through 9 p.m. PDT, with southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph expected.