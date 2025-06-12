San Antonio flooding claims 4 lives

Months worth of rain on Wednesday night led to multiple water rescues in San Antonio, where at least four people were killed by floodwaters.

Deadly flooding struck Texas on Wednesday night after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just hours, turning roads into rivers that submerged vehicles and made travel impossible.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed on YouTube Thursday morning that 4 people are dead in connection to the following, after nearly 10 inches of rain fell in the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. An additional 10 people were saved via water rescues.

A rain gauge in Mico, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio reported 8.49 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, which is more than double the 3.28 inches that typically falls in the city throughout all of June. Closer to the coast, 20 miles east of Victoria, 9.85 inches was reported.

PowerOutage.US reported that 50,000 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m. CDT, down from a peak of 71,000 at 9:30 a.m.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill says that the heaviest axis of showers and thunderstorms has pushed east of San Antonio as of Thursday morning, but additional spotty showers and thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon before it will finally dry out this evening.

Flooding at a gas station in Santo, Texas, June 12, 2025. (Santo Volunteer Fire & EMS)

"A couple of exit and entrance ramps will remain closed today along I-410 due to standing water. Remember, there will still be standing water even after the rain ends, so folks should be extra cautious when traveling," Merrill added.

A couple more showers and thunderstorms will redevelop on Friday in the area.