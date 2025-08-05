Reed Timmer mourns loss of Gizmo, his beloved storm-chasing dog

From Category 5 winds to flash floods, she faced it all and became a legend in the storm chasing world.

Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer talks about his storm-chasing sidekick Gizmo as well as his top “Gizmoments.”

A tiny, four-legged storm chaser who spent more than a decade intercepting some of the most extreme weather events in North America has died.

Gizmo, a Yorkshire Terrier and longtime companion of Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer, passed away at the age of 17, Timmer announced on X early Tuesday.

"I am devastated to share that the love of my life, Gizmo, has passed away at the age of 17," Timmer wrote. "We shared so many memories and storm chasing adventures together, especially over the last 15 years. Gizmo chased over 200 tornadoes, Category 5 hurricanes, and loved me unconditionally through some very hard times across hundreds of miles."

Timmer told AccuWeather that Gizmo intercepted around 200 tornadoes in her lifetime, as well as several hurricanes. She also battled cancer, survived flash floods, endured ticks, and once rode through a tornado with a broken leg. Timmer noted she visited 48 states, three Canadian provinces, dozens of national parks, and was beloved by many in the storm-chasing community.

Meet Gizmo the storm chasing sidekick

One of Gizmo’s most intense chases happened near McCook, Nebraska, on May 17, 2019. Timmer told AccuWeather the tornado touched down on top of his chase vehicle, Dominator 3, as he and Gizmo pursued it on foot. Winds of 80 to 100 mph in the tornado’s rear inflow jet blasted the pair with debris, including manure lofted from a nearby plowed field.

Her most powerful intercept came in 2018 during Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane that made landfall in Florida. Gizmo rode through 150-mph winds inside the storm’s eyewall as Timmer covered the hurricane for AccuWeather. According to Timmer, they drove through part of the storm with the windows down, and the wind so strong that rain never reached the inside of the vehicle.

Storm chaser Dr. Reed Timmer counts down his most memorable storm chases with his loyal companion Gizmo.

“Gizmo loved every moment of it,” Timmer said in an interview on AccuWeather Early. “I think she just loves being along for the ride.”

Gizmo was born in Enid, Oklahoma, right in the heart of Tornado Alley. According to Timmer, her least favorite type of storm to chase was hail, due to the loud noise the falling ice made on surrounding surfaces.

Outside of severe weather, she also joined Timmer on leaf-peeping adventures. Gizmo will be remembered not just for the storms she braved, but for the joy she brought to those who knew her along the way.

