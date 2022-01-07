Record rainfall causes house slides and flooding in Pacific Northwest
Flooding has resulted in several road floods across Washington and Oregon, causing some homes to slide from their foundations.
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 7, 2022 9:26 PM EST
Updated Jan. 7, 2022 9:26 PM EST
Heavy rain throughout the Northwest on Jan. 7 led to severe flooding, causing major problems for roadways in Oregon.
Rising floodwaters caused several road closures and evacuations across the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Evacuation orders were put into place for the Skokomish River Valley in Mason County as river water kept rising, according to KOMO News.
Heavy rainfall across the region quickly rose water levels in Washington and Oregon, creating travel issues amid flooding.
"The heavy rainfall and snowfall in some lower elevations the past few weeks have made for plenty of wet ground and snow melting quicker with the warmer temperatures in some lower elevation locations," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.
On Friday morning, a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 in Washington was closed in both directions as floodwater from the Chehalis River rose. Aerial footage captured from KATU News showed widespread flooding in the Chehalis area on Friday.
The interstate reopened on Friday evening, but Washington DOT reminded drivers to stay cautious while driving in the area.
Lewis County - WSP Pilots took some great aerial shots of the area. (Twitter/@wspd5pio)
Washington Emergency Management said parts of Interstate 5 could be underwater if the Skookumchuck river keeps rising. The National Weather Service said the river gage could reach 192.58 feet.
Seattle has seen over 70% of its normal January rainfall in just 7 days, which has contributed to the significant flooding threat in the area, according to Reppert.
People were seen standing on top of vehicles that were surrounded by water. A rescue boat arrived at the scene and helped two stranded people off the top of a truck that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Later on Friday, a home began to slide off its foundation in Seattle in addition to a natural gas leak and a fire. One patient was being treated.
A house in Magnolia, Washington, was also reported to possibly be sliding off its foundation, resulting in a rescue reported by KIRO 7. Several houses are at risk for further slides in the neighborhood.
Major flooding is currently ongoing near Grand Mound, Washington, in the Chehalis River. The expected crest at 4 a.m. PST on Saturday is predicted to reach 145.4 feet, which would be classified as major flooding.
Flood damage was reported around southwestern Washington as a result of rising waters. A landslide in Longview blocked road access for many.
The Washington National Guard responded to flooding in Lewis County under immediate response authority. The Guard aided in sandbag filling and other support requests.
Oregon Department of Transportation reported a road collapse on OR 47 in Mist, Oregon, on Friday, closing part of the road in both directions. Flooding was also seen on Interstate 84 in the state.
"Portland area has seen over 80% of their normal rainfall in the month through today also. And last month in Portland, over 120% of their average rainfall was observed, so this only aided in setting the stage for this flood risk," said Reppert.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.