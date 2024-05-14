Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis' babies named on Mother's Day

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle celebrated Mother's Day by announcing the names chosen for the two new groundhog babies recently born to Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis: Sunny and Shadow.

After the babies were born in March, members of the public submitted name suggestions. In a Facebook announcement, Tom Dunkel, president of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, said the organization "reviewed all of the names and then discussed with Phil in groundhogese."

Breakfast time for Sunny and Shadow, the groundhog babies. (Photo credit: Facebook/Punxsutawney Phil)

Vice President Dan McGinley could be seen in the video unfurling a scroll and reading out a poetic proclamation to reveal the names.

"Born to royalty, a boy and a girl, names have been chosen to share with the world. Welcome with us as we say hello to little girl, Sunny and a boy, Shadow. With pride and joy as the kids play, from Punxatawney, happy Mother's Day!" McGinley recited.

A long line of groundhogs named Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from the stump at Gobbler's Knob each Groundhog's Day since 1886. The groundhogs emerge to look for their shadow, and if they see it, that means six more weeks of winter. If they don't, it's an early spring.

The current Punxsutawney Phil is a first-time father, and visitors can see his young family in their burrow behind a viewing window at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Additional reporting by TMX