Popular arch collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The Double Arch was formed from Navajo sandstone dating back about 190 million years, the National Park Service said.

Glen Canyon's Double Arch area is seen on August 9 after the collapse a day earlier. (Photo credit: National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — A frequently visited arch collapsed in Rock Creek Bay in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah, the National Park Service reported Friday in a news release.

The “Double Arch” geologic feature was also known by other names, including the “Toilet Bowl,” “Crescent Pool,” and “Hole in the Roof.”

NPS said no injuries were reported from the collapse, which happened on Thursday.

Since it was formed, the fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion caused by the onslaught of wind and rain. NPS said that water level changes and pounding waves are suspected of contributing to the arch’s collapse.

The Double Arch is pictured before its collapse on August 8, 2024. (Photo credit: National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

“This event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell,” Michelle Kerns, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent, said in the release.

“These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions.”

Glen Canyon NRA spreads out over 1.25 million acres in Arizona and Utah. It had more than 5.2 million recreational visitors in 2023 to enjoy popular attractions such as Lake Powell and Horseshoe Bend, which is on CNN Travel’s list of the world’s most beautiful places.

Collapses of strange, seemingly sturdy rock features popular with tourists do occur time to time. In Taiwan, the island’s famed Elephant Trunk Rock fell into the sea late last year.

