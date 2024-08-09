Eggs from rare orange lobster hatch into orange lobster babies

A rare orange lobster being studied at the University of New England hatched 100 eggs, and some of the babies share their mother's unusual coloration. (Photo courtesy of Markus Frederich/University of New England)

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A rare orange lobster being studied at the University of New England is now a mother to 100 babies, some of which share her unusual coloration.

UNE said Peaches, an orange lobster brought to the school last year, laid a clutch of eggs that hatched into 100 baby lobsters.

Peaches and her babies are being studied in an attempt to identify the cause of the orange coloration, which is believed to occur in only one out of every 30 million lobsters.

The school said Norma, a standard-colored lobster, also recently hatched 40 eggs, and another orange lobster, named Pineapple, is currently bearing eggs expected to hatch in the spring.