Pope Francis, champion of the environment and voice for the poor, dies at 88

He was the first pope to directly connect climate change with justice for the poor—those who suffer the most from pollution, drought and extreme weather.

Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square for his traditional General Audience in Vatican City in 2024. (Photo credit: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Americas and a transformative figure in the modern Catholic Church, has died at 88, the Vatican announced Monday.

While he will be remembered for his humility, progressive stance on social issues and focus on marginalized communities, one of his most enduring legacies may be his role as a global voice for climate action.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

In 2015, Pope Francis made history with Laudato Si’, a formal letter known as an encyclical, sent to Catholics around the world. In it, he called for urgent care of “our common home” and challenged people everywhere to see protecting the environment as a moral and spiritual duty. He was the first pope to directly connect climate change with justice for the poor—those who suffer the most from pollution, drought and extreme weather.

"The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth,” he wrote, urging action to confront pollution, deforestation and global warming." Pope Francis, Laudato Si

His words resonated far beyond the church, influencing climate discussions ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement and drawing praise from scientists, activists and faith leaders worldwide.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis promoted a “less is more” lifestyle—encouraging people to reduce consumption, share resources and live more simply. He criticized overreliance on air conditioning, gated communities, and consumerism, and instead praised carpooling, recycling and staying closely connected with the marginalized.

Even in his final years, Pope Francis remained a forceful advocate for environmental action—publicly criticizing climate denial, calling out world leaders for inaction and urging individuals to take responsibility for the planet. In 2023, he issued a follow-up to Laudato Si’ titled Laudate Deum (“Praise God”), in which he warned that time was running out to reverse climate damage and directly called for an end to fossil fuel dependence.

“We are now unable to halt the enormous damage we have caused,” he warned. “We barely have time to prevent even more tragic damage." Pope Francis, Laudate Deum (2023)

Released on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi—the patron saint of animals and ecology, and the inspiration behind the pope’s name—the document served as both a spiritual call and a political challenge, urging world leaders to take bold action ahead of U.N. climate talks in Dubai.

Francis didn’t mince words. He criticized the slow pace of international climate action and took direct aim at high-emissions nations, noting that per-capita emissions in the United States are more than double those of China and seven times the average in poorer countries.

While he acknowledged that individual efforts like recycling and reducing energy use matter, the pope emphasized that real progress requires a dramatic shift away from “the irresponsible lifestyle connected with the Western model.” The pontiff stated that climate action is not only a policy matter, but also a question of justice, solidarity and moral responsibility.

Francis urged political leaders to be brave, not just popular and criticized the “technocratic paradigm” that places profit over people and the planet.

As climate change continues to reshape communities, coastlines and ecosystems, Pope Francis’s environmental legacy stands as a reminder that the effort to protect the planet is rooted not just in science—but in compassion, humility and responsibility.