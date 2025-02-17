Delta plane crash-lands upside down at Toronto airport, injuring 15

A Delta plane from Minnesota crash landed upside down in Toronto, Canada. Footage from the scene shows people stumbling away from an upside down plane amid windy, snowy weather.

At least 15 people were hospitalized after a Delta Airlines flight crashed and flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17.

A Delta aircraft crash landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, leading to several injuries Monday. The Endeavor Flight 4819 from Minneapolis, Minnesota was landing in Canada's biggest city when it slammed onto the runway and flipped upside down with around 80 passengers on board.

Public broadcaster CBC said twelve people were injured, including three critically. One of those three was a child, it said, adding they had been rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it's possible wind may have played a role. Gusts of up to 41 miles per hour were forecast for Toronto Monday along with snow flurries and a high of 21 degrees Fahrenheit. Crosswinds during landings can be especially challenging because they can push the aircraft off the center of the runway.

Public broadcaster CBC aired images of the crash that showed people moving away from the upside down plane, shielding their faces from wind gusts and blowing snow. Photos from the runway showed the plane overturned on an icy surface.

Terrifying footage from John Nelson, a passenger on Delta Flight #DL4819. The plane flipped upside down upon landing in Toronto after a 1.5 hour trip from Minneapolis, MN.



Miraculously, only 8 of 60 passengers are reported injured. The rest have walked off unharmed.

John Nelson, a passenger on the flight, shared dramatic footage on social media, showing the aftermath of the crash where you can see people crawling from the upside down plane.

"We just landed. Our plane crashed - it's upside down," he said, obviously shaken but relieved that most passengers appeared to be able to walk away from the crash.

Firefighters respond after a Delta airlines plane crash-landed and flipped over at a Toronto airport. (Image credit: Mark Fitzpatrick via Storyful)

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and all airport operations were temporarily halted. All flights resumed as of 5 p.m. ET, the airport later said.

Just hours before the crash the airport has posted on X about clean-up in the wake of a weekend winter storm.

Here's a look at part of our airfield this morning as the clean up continues from this weekend's storm.



Our crews worked all weekend to keep the roughly 5 million square metres of airfield clear of snow to keep planes arriving and departing safely.

Delta Airlines also issued a statement, noting that they were working to gather information and would provide updates as they became available.