Northeast to become warmer with no widespread storms into next week
Updated May. 13, 2021 8:52 PM EDT
The upcoming weather regime looks somewhat warmer and generally storm-free for the Northeast through this weekend and into next week. Although, that does not mean there won't be any rain at all. There could be showers each of the next three afternoons in different parts of the Northeast, and on Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms may also break out.
I took the picture below while I was walking the dog around midday on Thursday. I had seen some small areas of showers on the radar, and I was not surprised to see cloudiness with rain obviously falling from the clouds. At my location, the rain barely wet the ground.
By early evening, the sky was beginning to clear. This picture was taken at 6:30 p.m. ET:
The clouds and showers were organized along a very weak cold front that was moving southeastward into the Middle Atlantic states and could be identified by a bend in the isobars. The only other front on the map is a warm front just west of the Great Lakes.
Although the showers had dissipated in my area, there were still some showers around, as shown on this 6:15 p.m. radar:
The satellite radar composite below shows that most of the Southeast is enjoying a brief respite from the flooding rain and dangerous thunderstorms that have crossed the Gulf States in recent days. Looking at the area from Pennsylvania to Wyoming and Idaho, we don't see vast areas of clear sky, but there are no large, well-organized areas of rain.
The following map was the six-hour GFS forecast for 8 p.m. Thursday. The gray shaded areas in and around Pennsylvania, reflected the spotty hours that had occurred during the afternoon.
The next match is for 8 p.m. Friday, and suggests that some spotty showers can break out from the Virginias to the interior of New England during the day Friday. However, it appears that at most times in most places Friday will be free of rain.
The next three maps show the forecast for this weekend. Saturday should start dry in most of the Northeast, but some areas of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms will develop during the day. These are reflected by the shaded areas on the map for Saturday at 8 p.m. I'm showing the map for Sunday at 8 a.m. to show you the dry situation that is likely in the early morning. It looks similar to the map for Saturday morning (which is not shown). The map for Sunday at 8 p.m., suggests that once again, in response to daytime heating and cold air aloft, showers and thunderstorms will break out once again.
The following map for Monday evening suggests there will be far less shower activity than Saturday or Sunday.
The Tuesday map shows what should be a totally dry day across the Northeast. If you have some outdoor work that requires at least a couple of days of totally dry weather, this period looks favorable.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Northeast to become warmer with no widespread storms into next week
Updated May. 13, 2021 8:52 PM EDT
The upcoming weather regime looks somewhat warmer and generally storm-free for the Northeast through this weekend and into next week. Although, that does not mean there won't be any rain at all. There could be showers each of the next three afternoons in different parts of the Northeast, and on Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms may also break out.
I took the picture below while I was walking the dog around midday on Thursday. I had seen some small areas of showers on the radar, and I was not surprised to see cloudiness with rain obviously falling from the clouds. At my location, the rain barely wet the ground.
By early evening, the sky was beginning to clear. This picture was taken at 6:30 p.m. ET:
The clouds and showers were organized along a very weak cold front that was moving southeastward into the Middle Atlantic states and could be identified by a bend in the isobars. The only other front on the map is a warm front just west of the Great Lakes.
Although the showers had dissipated in my area, there were still some showers around, as shown on this 6:15 p.m. radar:
The satellite radar composite below shows that most of the Southeast is enjoying a brief respite from the flooding rain and dangerous thunderstorms that have crossed the Gulf States in recent days. Looking at the area from Pennsylvania to Wyoming and Idaho, we don't see vast areas of clear sky, but there are no large, well-organized areas of rain.
The following map was the six-hour GFS forecast for 8 p.m. Thursday. The gray shaded areas in and around Pennsylvania, reflected the spotty hours that had occurred during the afternoon.
The next match is for 8 p.m. Friday, and suggests that some spotty showers can break out from the Virginias to the interior of New England during the day Friday. However, it appears that at most times in most places Friday will be free of rain.
The next three maps show the forecast for this weekend. Saturday should start dry in most of the Northeast, but some areas of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms will develop during the day. These are reflected by the shaded areas on the map for Saturday at 8 p.m. I'm showing the map for Sunday at 8 a.m. to show you the dry situation that is likely in the early morning. It looks similar to the map for Saturday morning (which is not shown). The map for Sunday at 8 p.m., suggests that once again, in response to daytime heating and cold air aloft, showers and thunderstorms will break out once again.
The following map for Monday evening suggests there will be far less shower activity than Saturday or Sunday.
The Tuesday map shows what should be a totally dry day across the Northeast. If you have some outdoor work that requires at least a couple of days of totally dry weather, this period looks favorable.