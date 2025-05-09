NASA garners two Emmy nominations for 2024 total solar eclipse coverage

Copied

Solar Prominences flare from the sun as the Moon crosses in front during a Total Solar Eclipse, as seen in Chardon, Ohio, in 2024. The rare eclipse was seen in total along a wide path from Texas to Maine in the United States. (Photo credit: Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo)

May 8 (UPI) -- NASA has notched a pair of Emmy nominations for its coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse, which garnered 40 million views on its online channel, the space administration announced Thursday.

NASA said in a statement that its three-hour broadcast was distributed across 568 media channels and accessed by viewers in 25 countries. The eclipse traveled 3,000 miles across seven states and two countries and brought routine daily activities to a halt as people gathered in public places to don protective eyewear and gaze into the sky to watch the historic event as the moon covered the sun on April 8, 2024.

AccuWeather's Tony Laubach describes the breathtaking experience of capturing the April 8 solar eclipse on camera as massive crowds watched in awe.

NASA's coverage provided live feeds from astronauts aboard the International Space Station as well as real time data from high-altitude aircraft that were deployed for the eclipse.

"From witnessing the sun's atmosphere to feeling the dramatic drop in temperature, the video captures the psychological, emotional and cultural impact of this celestial phenomenon," NASA said.

The Academy of Arts & Sciences released its list of nominees on May 1. NASA is competing with traditional media outlets such as ABC, NBC and CBS, National Geographic, BBC World Service, PBS and others more often associated with high-profile news and entertainment awards such as the Emmys.

"NASA's eclipse coverage team perfectly encapsulated the awe-inspiring experience from start to finish for viewers around the world in this once-in-a lifetime moment in American history," Nicky Fox, associate administrator for science at NASA, said. "Congratulations to the entire NASA Eclipse coverage team for their two much-deserved Emmy award nominations."

The administration's coverage was nominated in a pair of news categories, including Outstanding Live News Special and Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence.

Winners are scheduled to be announced next month.