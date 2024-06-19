Mysterious monolith spotted north of Las Vegas

"How did it get there?" police wrote along with a Facebook post revealing photos of the mysterious monolith.

(Photo credit: Facebook/LVMPD)

June 18 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, eliciting memories of similar discoveries around the world in 2020.

"How did it get there?" police wrote.

(Photo credit: Facebook/LVMPD)

The column evoked memories of similar monoliths discovered in 2020 in locations including Utah, California, Las Vegas, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England's Isle of Wight. An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

Another monolith was found earlier this year on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The origins of that structure remain unknown.