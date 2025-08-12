Pilot and 3 passengers escape with minor injuries after crash landing at Montana airport, igniting fire

(Photo credit: Scott Carpenter/TMX)

A pilot and three passengers walked away from a plane crash at Kalispell City Airport in Montana on Monday. The incident occurred around 2:08 p.m. when the pilot lost control while attempting to land, crashing onto the runway and striking several parked planes. The collisions ignited fires on multiple aircraft, officials confirmed.

As Scott Carpenter captured video of the crash, someone can be heard saying, "It hit the ground and bounced up!"

Emergency personnel, including Kalispell Police, Fire Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office, quickly contained the fire, preventing further damage. Incredibly, the pilot and three passengers, all from out of state, escaped the plane with only minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Kalispell Police and Fire Department were able to quickly contain the fire.

My staff is on site at the plane crash at the Kalispell City Airport. From what we understand, no one was injured, praise God. We will be assisting local authorities and the airport in any way we can as they handle this unfortunate accident. pic.twitter.com/BodskYNaIr — Rep Ryan Zinke (@RepRyanZinke) August 11, 2025

Weather is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and are investigating the cause of the crash.