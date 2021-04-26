'Major' wildfire chars slopes of Northern Ireland's tallest mountain
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 26, 2021 5:39 AM EDT
Officials say a fire burning in Northern Ireland's Killarney National Park is one of the worst in the area in at least 40 years.
A beautiful weekend in Northern Ireland would typically bring people out to the Mourne Mountains, home to the country's oldest national park. Instead, residents have been warned to stay away as dozens of firefighters have been battling a raging fire.
The blaze started on Friday on Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland's highest mountain. By Saturday, the situation escalated, forcing the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIRFS) to declare the fire a "major incident."
As of Sunday, local time, the fire had burned thousands of acres in Killarney National Park before being declared under control late in the day.
Over the weekend, temperatures across Northern Ireland climbed to about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit (3-6 degrees Celsius) above normal with periods of gusty winds -- conditions that allowed the fire to spread. Dry vegetation is abundant across the region with precipitation falling below normal so far this month.
The normal high temperature in Belfast during the end of April is around 54 F (12 C).
"[This] is a time of the year when there is a lot of dry grass about," said Environment minister Edwin Poots, "and people need to be ultra cautious that they don’t accidentally start a fire like this."
According to the BBC, more than 100 firefighters from stations across the country were battling the blaze. A coastguard helicopter was also deployed to transport firefighters to remote areas on the mountain.
It was reported that conventional firefighting equipment was unable to reach parts of the fire due to the challenging terrain, the BBC stated.
Aidan Jennings, the assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said that the view from the helicopter also allowed them to plan which resources to deploy on Sunday, the Guardian reported.
"We are working closely with many partner agencies at the scene and this support has been invaluable. This is truly a multi-agency effort to bring this fire under control,” Jennings added.
In addition to the slopes of Slieve Donard, the fire also affected the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain, popular destinations for visitors.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland issued a statement asking the public to avoid the Newcastle areas, especially Trassey Road, Bloody Bridge, Tollymore Forest Park and Donard carpark, to give NIFRS full accessibility to these areas.
"We understand many people will have made plans to walk the Mournes today, but we would ask that you reschedule as you will be turned away upon arrival," the statement continued.
AccuWeather meteorologists do not expect much help from Mother Nature when it comes to reducing the wildfire danger across the region.
A small area of low pressure will track across the northern United Kingdom on Monday and can bring brief, late-day showers to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and northern England, explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alissa Smithmyer.
"Occasional showers can continue into Tuesday as the low advances farther south; however, the most substantial precipitation will be to the east in Scotland and northern England," Smithmyer added.
As this storm sweeps south over the United Kingdom, it will also increase winds across the region, which can cause the fire to spread among the ongoing dry conditions.
"Monday will be fairly breezy with gusts throughout the day reaching 15-20 mph (24-32 km/h)," Smithmyer said, adding that winds can increase to to 20-30 mph (32-48 km/h) on Tuesday.
