Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles San Diego, Coachella and beyond

Copied

(Credit: Getty images)

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Monday morning in Southern California, shaking residents across San Diego County and beyond.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 10:08 a.m. PDT near the mountain community of Julian, roughly 60 miles southwest of Coachella.

Thousands of visitors are gathered in the Coachella Valley for the annual music festival, but activity in that area appeared to continue uninterrupted.

Light fixtures swayed and shelves rattled during the tremor, which was felt as far north as Los Angeles. Despite the widespread shaking, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, according to The Associated Press.

NEW: @CAGovernor Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake in San Diego County.



The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 14, 2025

Julian, located along the Elsinore Fault Zone, is part of a geologically active region that experiences frequent small to moderate earthquakes.