Lightning strikes, heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket
The rocket will carry two satellites toward distant geostationary orbits.
SpaceX delayed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, as severe storms battered the east coast of Florida on April 27.
(UPI) -- Severe weather in Florida that included several lightning strikes forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The 57-minute launch window was scheduled to begin at 7:29 p.m. However, the area around Kennedy Space Center received severe thunderstorms prior to the launch window's opening and during it. The launch is now planned for Friday evening.
The rocket will carry two satellites toward distant geostationary orbits. The first satellite is a ViaSat-3 Americas broadband satellite, that is operated by California-based Viasat.
The other satellite is called Arcturus, which is operated by San Francisco-based Astranis Space Technologies.
According to Space.com, this is only the sixth time that the Falcon Heavy rocket, which debuted in 2018, will be used.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Launch of the rocket, carrying the ViaSat-3 Americas communication satellite, was delayed 24 hours due to weather concerns. (Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA Today)
