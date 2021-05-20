'Cicada palooza' is underway, but it won't last long
Updated May. 20, 2021 11:24 AM EDT
Billions of cicadas are beginning to emerge after 17 years underground across 15 states in the eastern U.S.
After months of anticipation, the emergence of the Brood X group of periodical cicadas is underway across parts of the eastern United States for the first time since 2004.
Despite the cooler-than-normal start to May across the East, the song of the late spring and early summer, the buzzing of cicadas, is being heard loud and clear across parts of the South and mid-Atlantic.
The cooler conditions that have been felt in the northern range of Brood X territory through the start of May have slowed the insects' emergence down a little, but Brood X cicadas are already chorusing in northern Georgia, Dr. Jim Fredericks, the chief entomologist for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), told AccuWeather.
“As daytime temperatures continue to rise we should see an increase in adult cicada activity,” Fredericks told AccuWeather. “Cicadas, like all insects are cold blooded, so when temperatures are [lower], activity slows down."
Depending on the ground temperature, most cicadas in the Brood X geographic range should be above ground by late May or early June, Fredericks added.
The preferred soil temperature for cicadas to emerge is said to be right around 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Adult cicadas only spend about a month above ground looking for mates and laying eggs.
The current brood’s geographic footprint stretches as far south as Georgia, as far west as Illinois and all the way north into Michigan.
When these cicadas were hatching from eggs 17 years ago, the iPhone didn't exist, and the sitcom Friends was at the end of its final season, Fredericks pointed out on AccuWeather's Everything Under the Sun podcast.
In terms of weather, some of the cicadas near the Atlantic coast may have felt the effects of Hurricane Alex, which brushed the Southeast in early August, and Hurricane Charley, which marched right up the Eastern Seaboard about a week later.
Fredericks also noted in the podcast that the deafening mating calls of cicadas (only the males sing) can reach up to 100 decibels.
But while much attention is paid to the cicadas’ dramatic arrival, some who find the pests to be a nuisance may wonder when these bugs are going to disappear.
It turns out that the cicadas' departure will have more to do with their life cycle than the actual temperature, according to Fredericks.
“The only temperature correlation would be based on when the adults emerge, mate and lay eggs. Tiny cicada nymphs will hatch from their eggs about six weeks after they are laid," Fredericks said. “Soon after, they will drop to the ground, burrow into the soil and begin feeding from tree roots for the next 17 years."
And the timing of the cicadas' departure will also depend on location, since they were up by mid-May in some places, but still ensconced in the earth in parts farther north.
“Individuals live from two to four weeks but because they emerge over the span of several weeks, they will be with us for about two months,” said Dr. Michael Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland told AccuWeather.
Raupp noted that the current emergence, which he previously described as a “cicada palooza,” was well underway across northern Virginia and Maryland.
"Eggs will be laid in June and take six or more weeks to hatch, at which point they drop to the ground and go back underground for another 17 years," Raupp said.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer took a break from chasing severe storms to instead hunt for the emerging bugs in Georgia last weekend. Timmer managed to record a Brood X cicada just as it shed its exoskeleton
"[It's] a beautiful thing to witness," Timmer said.
An up-close look at a Brood X cicada in Georgia. (Photo/Reed Timmer)
Fredericks noted that most adult Brood X cicada activity will cease by early July, and it will probably wane in the southern portion of the brood's range first. However, that doesn’t mean cicadas will be gone for good this year. In fact, some will still be able to hear the bugs as late as August.
“Annual cicadas emerge every year to provide the soundtrack of late summer’s hot and humid afternoons,” Fredericks said. “Despite their larger size, annual cicadas are more difficult to spot compared to periodical cicadas, since they rely on a more camouflaged color scheme to evade predators.”
Report a Typo