Firefighters rescue stranded dog from California cliffside

(Photo credit: CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit/Facebook)

Perched 25 feet down a sheer cliff face near Ross Cove, a yellow labrador named Loui found himself trapped on a narrow ledge—until firefighters came to the rescue.

Crews from the Coastside Fire Protection District and CAL FIRE responded to the scene just north of the Pillar Point Radar Tower, where Battalion Chief David Hibdon located the stranded dog.

(Photo credit: CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit/Facebook)

(Photo credit: CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit/Facebook)

A rope rescue system was deployed, and Fire Apparatus Engineer Cory Souza rappelled down the cliff to reach Loui. After securing the dog in a harness, both were safely lowered to the beach below, where Loui was reunited with his owner.

In a statement, Coastside Fire reminded visitors that dogs must remain on leashes along the cliffs in this area. The beach where the rescue occurred is a designated no-dog zone due to the presence of a protected marine reserve and harbor seal rookery.

“By following these guidelines, we can ensure that our stunning coastline remains a fetching and safe place for everyone – two-legged and four-legged alike (from a distance!),” the statement said.