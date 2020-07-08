AccuWeather Summer Camp: Go out and see the International Space Station

Want to go out into your backyard and wave hi to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station? It’s easy to, as long as clouds cooperate, with these tips at AccuWeather Summer Camp.

Read More Chevron right

Top places to visit with a view above the clouds

There's nothing like watching the sunrise over an ocean of clouds below. To get the view you’ll need to head to one of these places, and wake up very early.

Read More Chevron right

Top 10 must-watch weather-related movies

Have you seen the best of the best weather-related movies of all-time? Find out with our top 10 list below.