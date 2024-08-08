Exploring Tornadoes: The different types that rise in the U.S.

Different types of tornadoes are spawned across the U.S., each with unique characteristics and potential for destruction. Learn more about each type of tornado!

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Different types of tornadoes spawn across the country, each with unique characteristics and the potential to damage your business.

The United States is one of the countries most affected by tornadoes, with an average of 1,200 tornadoes or more occurring each year. These tornadoes come in many different shapes and sizes, each with unique characteristics and potential for destruction. It's important for businesses to know the differences and which ones pose the greatest risk to your property and employees. Here's a look at the types of tornadoes that spawn across the U.S.

Cone Tornadoes

Cone tornadoes are the most common type of tornado. It’s a funnel-shaped cloud that widens as it reaches the ground. These tornadoes can be highly destructive and can cause major damage to buildings in their path.

Wedge Tornadoes

Wedge tornadoes are larger than cone tornadoes and have a wider base. They can be extremely dangerous and have been known to cause significant damage to buildings and other structures. Some of the most famous and destructive tornadoes are wedge tornadoes. One example was the EF-5 tornado that hit Joplin, MO., on May 22, 2011.

Rope Tornadoes

Rope tornadoes are thin and narrow tornadoes that often appear in the later stages of a tornado's life cycle. These tornadoes are usually less powerful than other tornadoes and can dissipate quickly.

Multi-Vortex Tornadoes

Multi-vortex tornadoes have multiple vortices, or rotating columns of air, within the primary tornado. These tornadoes can be highly destructive, and the multiple vortices can cause damage to structures in different directions.

Twin Tornadoes

Twin tornadoes are rare and happen when two tornadoes form at the same time and place. These tornadoes can rotate in the same or opposite directions and cause twice as much destruction as a single tornado.

Waterspouts

Waterspouts are tornadoes that occur over water, usually near the coast. These tornadoes are often weaker than other types of tornadoes but can still be dangerous to boats and other structures on the water.

AccuWeather SkyGuard Warnings are backed by Superior Accuracy™, delivering site-specific alerts and warnings well before severe weather hits. Our clients receive an average of 16 minutes of advance notice compared to eight minutes from all other sources. The extra time allows businesses to execute their emergency plans and seek shelter before a tornado hits.

MORE DETAILS >> When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for the impacts of tornadoes and severe weather.