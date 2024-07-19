Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas

Police in Texas said a dog seen wandering with a plastic bowl stuck over its head has been captured and freed from her predicament.

A dog seen wandering for several days with a plastic bowl stuck over her head in Manvel, Texas, has been rescued. (Photo courtesy of the Manvel Police Department/Facebook)

The Manvel Police Department revealed earlier this week on social media that a yellow lab mix had been seen wandering the community with what appeared to be a clear plastic bowl stuck over her face.

Police, animal control officers and concerned citizens including Manvel Mayor Dan Davis launched a search for the canine on Tuesday and police said the dog has now been captured.

"She has been captured and is en route to the vet," police wrote in an update to the original post. "Thank you to our animal control, local citizens and rescue groups for all the help capturing her."