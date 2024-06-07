Dog runs 4 miles to get help after owner crashes car into ravine in Oregon

A man drove off an embankment and crashed into a steep ravine with his four dogs June 2 in Baker County, Oregon, deputies said. (Photo credit: Baker County Sheriff's Office)

An Oregon man who crashed his car over an embankment was rescued after his dog ran four miles to alert family members at a nearby campsite, officials said.

Brandon Garrett was traveling north on U.S. Forest Service Road 39 with his four dogs on Sunday night when he "failed to negotiate a curve" and crashed over an embankment, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office. While Garrett was able to crawl about 100 yards from the wrecked vehicle, where he remained overnight, one of his dogs ran four miles to their camp and alerted family members.

Garrett's relatives then set out to search for him and finally located his vehicle on the morning of June 3. Garrett and his three other dogs were found alive, but the family couldn't reach them due to the terrain and called for help Monday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along with Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance. Sheriff Travis Ash located the vehicle and a dog in the "steep, brushy ravine," and as he was searching for an access point, heard Garrett calling for help.

Once the team was able to reach Garrett, they loaded him into a rescue basket and used a highline rope system to pull him across the ravine.

Garrett was transported by ambulance to a nearby Life Flight helicopter and airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff's office said. No word on his condition.

Reporting by TMX