Delta flight possibly hit by lightning while landing at Logan International in Boston

Officials said that 85 passengers and crew were onboard the plane when it was likely struck by a bolt of lightning.

Copied

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Delta Airlines flight with 85 passengers and crew landed safely Monday at Boston's Logan International Airport after the jet was likely struck by lightning as it came in for a landing.

Flight 2346, which departed Chicago shortly after 8:30 p.m. EDT, was possibly hit by a bolt of lightning in Boston as the Airbus A220 approached the runway around midnight.

Maintenance crews met the aircraft on the tarmac and inspected the wings for any signs of damage while passengers exited the plane at Terminal A.

A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.

The airline would not provide confirmation or further details about what happened.

In keeping with Delta's safety policies, the plane will remain out of service until a full inspection can be completed.