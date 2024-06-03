Del Mar, California beaches closed following shark attack

The 46-year-old man was bite in the torso, left arm and hand, the city said in a statement.

Lifeguards in California's town of Del Mar closed sections of its beaches on Sunday following a shark attack. (Photo courtesy of City of Del Mar/release)

June 2 (UPI) -- Del Mar officials closed the California town's beaches to swimming and suffering on Sunday after a man was attacked by a shark earlier that morning.

The 46-year-old man was bite in the torso, left arm and hand, the city said in a statement, saying the attack occurred at 9 a.m. Sunday about 100 yards off the shore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street.

He was swimming with a group of a dozen people who meet regularly at the beach to train when the attack occurred, it said.

The city described the man's injuries as "significant" but not life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

In response, lifeguards have posted signs along Del Mar beaches informing the public that they are closed for 1 mile in both directions from where the attack occurred.

The closure is expected to be in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday, it said.