Starting Thursday morning, restrictions or rationing measures will be put in place for Bogotá residents and dozens of towns and municipalities surrounding the capital.

CNN) — Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, will begin rationing water this week as several of its reservoirs face unprecedented lows amid a drought made worse by the El Niño climate pattern.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said reservoirs had reached “historically low” levels and been worsened by El Niño, which causes high temperatures and impedes precipitation.

Starting Thursday morning, restrictions or rationing measures will be put in place for Bogotá residents and dozens of towns and municipalities surrounding the capital, according to a handout on the city’s official website. The measures will affect around 9 million people.

The country and region have experienced long periods without rain since June 2023 due to El Niño, the city wrote on its official website.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a natural disaster decree in January, allowing the government to access more resources to combat El Niño’s devastating effects, including wildfires and water stress.

The plan will see nine different zones take turns rationing water services. Each zone’s water restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. local time and last 24 hours before shifting to the next zone in line.

Hospitals and schools will have contingency plans, Galán said on X, ensuring they won’t lack water.

“The critical levels of the reservoirs from which we draw drinking water for Bogotá lead us to take measures aimed at saving water and reducing consumption from 17 cubic meters per second to 15,” Galán’s post read.

“This must be the beginning of a behavioral change that is sustainable over time and guarantees that water is enough for everyone,” he continued.

Colombia joins Mexico, whose own capital, Mexico City, has also been experiencing a severe water crisis due to years of abnormally low rainfall, longer dry periods and high temperatures.

